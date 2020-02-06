Controversy over dog shot dead in Byhalia

BYHALIA, Miss. (localmemphis.com) – There’s controversy over the deadly shooting of a dog earlier this week in Byhalia, Mississippi. Records show a family pet was shot several times Monday, on the property of the owner’s next door neighbor.

Those at the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office said if an animal is on someone’s property and that person feels imminent danger, that homeowner is justified to use force. While that owner said he was protecting his family, the dog’s owner took it personal.

“That dog was a family member,” Melvon Everett said.

Seven-year-old Poseidon, whose life ended abruptly Monday afternoon, after DeSoto County Animal Services said the owner’s next door neighbor, Joseph Correro, shot and killed the animal on Correro’s property.

“Would you shoot a deer that many times?” Everett said.

“I fired enough shots deemed to stop the threat,” Correro said.

Correro told animal services the dog was feet from his children, growling and acting menacingly when he grabbed a gun and fired several rounds.

“If that dog would have gotten my child what would have happened?” Correro said. “So I felt that dog was a threat to us.”

That’s why DeSoto County authorities didn’t charge Correro, because it happened on his property and he felt his family was in imminent danger. That upset the dog’s owner.

“I was hot, I was mad, I was mad, and all I’m trying to say is why no charges?” Everett said.

Everett told animal services Poseidon never showed any signs of aggression, which Correro disputed and said surveillance video in recent months proved otherwise.

“If you just looked at him, if you are scared by dogs just by looking at him, he’s got the wrinkled face, he was a show dog,” Everett said.

“The dog has affected our quality of life from the day they moved in,” Correro said.

Both neighbors told Local 24 News, and the animal services report confirmed, that the two neighbors had previous incidents involving the dog.