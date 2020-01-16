DeSoto County Disaster Relief, first responders collecting donations for tornado victims

SOUTHAVEN, Ms. (localmemphis.com) — First responders and community leaders are coming together to provide relief for tornado victims in DeSoto County.

From 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Thursday, first responders will be at the Southaven Superlo on Goodman Rd to collect monetary donations. The money raised will be turned into gift cards to give to affected families.

Allen Craig, with DeSoto Co. Disaster Relief, said the Lewisburg Fire Department is currently full of donations and money donations are one of the best ways to help now.

On Saturday, a EF1 and EF2 tornado ripped through DeSoto Co. destroying 21 homes and damaged more than 200 more.

Donations are starting to pile in. First responders will be at the Southaven Superlo until 6 p.m. collecting monetary donations for tornado victims. pic.twitter.com/lsSTtgpTEQ — Jalyn Souchek (@Local24Jalyn) January 16, 2020