Endangered Child Alert issued for missing 15-year-old Mississippi girl

(NEWS RELEASE) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 15-year-old Monica Leeann O’Bryan of Belmont, MS, in Tishomingo County.

She is described as a white female, five feet and two inches tall, weighing 200 pounds with dirty blonde/red hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen Tuesday, February 25, 2020, in the in the 100 block of Old Highway 25 in Belmont County.

Family members say Monica Leeann O’Bryan suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Monica Leeann O’Bryan contact Belmont Police Department at 662-279-0159.