First female football player at Oxford Middle School gains national attention

OXFORD, Miss. (localmemphis.com) – An Oxford Middle School football player is gaining national attention for breaking barriers for being the first girl on the team.

Aniah Echols started every game in the 2019 season as a 7th-grade offensive lineman. She is the first female football player to suit up for Oxford Middle School. Aniah says she grew up playing the game with her brothers and cousins.

Her accomplishments aren’t going unnoticed. She’ll be on Good Morning America Friday to share her experiences with Michael Strahan. You can watch the interview right here on Local 24.