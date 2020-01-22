Former girlfriend of recently killed Parchman inmate says inmates are treated like animals

SENATOBIA, Miss. (localmemphis.com) – Two more inmates were killed at Mississippi’s highest security prison in Parchman. This now brings the death toll to nine in less than a month with seven of those at Parchman. The Sunflower County Coroner said inmates James Talley and Timothy Hudspeth appear to have been beaten to death.

Chasity Willard, former girlfriend of Hudspeth, said she sobbed when she got the call that he had been killed. The two also share a two-year-old daughter together.

“He told us living every day in fear and to worry about whether he was going to be the next person that this was going to happen to, and you never thought in a million years this was going to happen to him,” Willard said.

Willard said he lost a lot of weight and would describe the awful conditions of the prison. He told her when it rained, water would come through the ceiling because of all the holes.

“With this going on they had no running water, no electricity, when they did have running water it was brown, nasty water, and that the food was not even edible,” Willard said.

Hudspeth was locked up for a possession of a firearm by a felon. He was also required to take court-ordered anger-management classes. His requests to take those classes were denied and he never received resources to prepare him for re-entry into society.

“They’re not just criminals, they’re people,” Willard said. “They’re people that have people that love them.”

She said the violence persists in these prisons because the inmates are treated like animals. She fears Hudspeth’s death will not be the last.

“The guards don’t control it,” Willard said. “The inmates control it.”