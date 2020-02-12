Increased patrols after anonymous threat made to Mississippi school district

News release from Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department:

LAFAYETTE CO., Miss. (localmemphis.com) – On Tuesday February 11, 2020 the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department was notified by the Lafayette County School District of a written threat being made to the school. Upon future investigation the anonymous threat was written on a bathroom stall making threats for Thursday February 13, 2020. There is no indication of when this threat was written and how long it has been on the wall at this time.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department takes all threats serious and have already been in contact with local and federal authorities and will investigate this incident to the fullest.

There will be an increase in law enforcement presence over the next couple of days in and around the Lafayette County Schools as a precautionary measure. We want every parent and child to know that we are there to keep them safe.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the LCSD Investigation Division at 234-6421