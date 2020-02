MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – There’s been another death at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. Mississippi Department of Corrections officials say this latest appears to be suicide.

Officials say an inmate was found hanging in his one-man cell in Unit 29 Wednesday morning.

This is just the latest death after a rash of violence at Mississippi prisons led to several deaths in the last couple of months.