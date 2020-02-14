Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department offers $1,000 reward for information on threats aimed at schools

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (localmemphis.com) – UPDATE 2/14/20 – (LAFAYETTE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT NEWS RELEASE) – Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department in conjunction with Crime Stoppers is offering $1,000 reward to anyone who turns evidence for an arrest to be made on the individual(s) who terrorized the school with threats made this week. Investigation is still ongoing and each law enforcement agency will continue to work to find this person and make an arrest. Please contact Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, 662-234-6421, or Crime Stoppers, 662-234-8477, with any information on this case.

2/13/20 – The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department is searching for whoever has been making threats recently, including a bomb threat Thursday aimed at Lafayette County schools.

From The Sheriff’s Department:

At approximately 0950 hours the Sheriff’s Department was contacted by an official with the Lafayette County Schools stating that some of the students had been air dropped a message that stated “I am going to bomb all the Lafayette Schools today. Be careful and watch your back”.

Upon arrival of the Sheriff’s Department deputies with the assistance of UPD explosive detection K-9, OPD, the school facility and staff, we began a search of the High School and perimeter to make sure it was safe for students to leave the area. Once the immediate area of the High School was cleared then the remaining perimeter to the Lafayette County School Campus was searched and cleared.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department along with all local and federal agencies are aggressively investigating the threats that have made over the last couple of days and ask that anyone with information regarding these threats to contact the LCSD Investigation Division at 662-234-6421.