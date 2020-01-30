Mississippi begins Powerball & Mega Millions ticket sales

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Mississippi residents hoping to win big will no longer have to cross state lines to buy lottery tickets. Thursday morning, Powerball and Mega Millions tickets were sold for the first time in the state’s history.

Jon Bratton was the first to buy a Powerball ticket at 5:00 a.m. from the Heaven Express Gas Station in Southaven.

“Maybe it’s the winning numbers,” he joked after being first.

Store Manager Zeenat Hussaini said being able to sell Powerball and Mega Millions is good for business. With the business being close to the Tennessee border, they’ve already seen more people from scratch off sales, which began in November.

Many buyers Thursday morning said they’ll now buy in Mississippi after previously crossing into Tennessee.

“It’s more convenient and I hope the money goes to good use because I know the odds are really bad,” Peter Connelly, of Southaven, said.

Since scratch off tickets were introduced, the Mississippi Lottery has brought in more than $85 million. Each month, net proceeds will be given to the state, which will go towards improving Mississippi roads, bridges, and education.

The first Powerball drawing will be Saturday night. The jackpot is currently $40 million.