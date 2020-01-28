Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves wants to close part of notorious state prison in Parchman

JACKSON, Miss. (AP)- Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says the state will take steps to close part of a notorious prison that has been rocked by deadly violence.

Reeves gave his first State of the State speech Monday. He said he’s asking the state Department of Corrections to start closing down Unit 29 at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

Reeves outlined other priorities in the speech, including pay raises for teachers and improvements to foster care.

He also said he wants to reduce government regulations and strengthen workforce training. Reeves said that not everyone needs a university degree to earn a living.