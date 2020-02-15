Mississippi lawmakers consider legislation that could halt Olive Branch annexation

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (localmemphis.com) – Legislation just introduced in Mississippi could halt Olive Branch’s push to annex more than 50 square miles of Desoto County, impacting 14,000 people.

Currently, Olive Branch is 37 square miles. If the proposed annexation is approved, Olive Branch would become the second largest city in Mississippi, at more than 87 square miles.

Community groups and businesses are fighting what they call a land grab. State lawmakers are also fighting the move.

One Mississippi House bill (House Bill No. 958) requires cities to pass an ordinance stating how extending its boundaries will improve the lives of people in the annexed area. And it requires those in the proposed annex area to vote on whether they want to be annexed.

A similar bill (House Bill No. 221) would also allow people living in the city to vote.

Both bills are currently in committee.