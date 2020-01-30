Mississippi teacher pay raise proposal is moving forward

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A teacher pay raise proposal is starting to move forward at the Mississippi Capitol.

Most teachers and teachers’ assistants would receive a boost of $1,000 a year. Teachers in the first two years of their careers would receive slightly larger raises of $1,100. That’s an effort to boost the beginning salaries.

The plan is in Senate Bill 2001. It was approved Thursday by the Senate Education Committee. It must also be approved by the Appropriations Committee before it can go to the full Senate.

Mississippi has long had some of the lowest teacher salaries in the nation.

