MS Congressman Bennie Thompson says Trump should be impeached in Senate, but won’t be

BOLTON, Miss. (localmemphis.com) – Congressmen Bennie Thompson, who represents Mississippi’s Second Congressional District, is not holding back on how he feels about President Trump or his impeachment trial. He wants Trump impeached.

Local 24 News Weekday Anchor Katina Rankin talked exclusively with the Congressmen in His Bolton, Mississippi office.

Congressmen Thompson voted to impeach the President in the House because he says, in his mind, the evidence was clear.

He says the impeachment process in not a comfortable one, but every member of Congress must uphold their sworn duty and address it.

When asked if Senators will impeach the President?

“Oh, absolutely not. The President has bullied them to the point that I won’t happen, but what will happen is the public will have a chance to see in real time the evidence,” said Thompson. “They’ll have a chance to hear the testimony of what we saw in the House of Representatives and they can make up their minds for themselves.”

Congressmen Thompson is the chairman of the Committee of Homeland Security, so the Secret Service falls under him. On Local 24 News at 10PM Thursday, he gives us some insight into how much of your money is being spent to protect the President. And he says the amount being spent on golf cart rentals alone is shameful.