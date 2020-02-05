Nearly 100 dogs are being nursed back to health after being rescued from puppy mill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – In the past 24 hours, Sunny Meadows Animal Rescue is working around the clock to the restore health to 96 dogs. There were 176 rescued from a Coldwater, Mississippi, puppy mill Monday, and Amy Goad, director of Sunny Meadows Animal Rescue, said the conditions were unlike anything she had seen before.

“They’re all breathing fresh air today which is pretty amazing,” Goad said.

Many of the dogs are wagging their tails because they went from frightening filth to finally finding peace at the animal shelter. Goad said their transition won’t be easy, but she wants them as comfortable as possible after they faced mange, malnourishment, and disease.

“We don’t ever want them to feel scared, and this can be overwhelming going through that transition,” Goad said.

It’s been a full house at Sunny Meadows, but Goad finds peace in the chaos knowing these dogs are no longer suffering.

“They’re all safe and have blankets and awesome food and lots of people that love them, so today feels pretty good,” Goad said.

Goad said it’ll be a few weeks until the dogs are healthy again and ready for a forever home, and she wants to make sure these dogs are placed in homes that will give them the necessary care. It’s only the beginning for what seemed like the end for these dogs.

“They finally get to be loved and be free, touch the grass, play, no more fear,” Goad said. “There’s no fear.”

Click here for the Sunny Meadows’ Facebook page, where there is a link posted for monetary donations. Their goal is to reach $70,000.

Other supplies needed include paper towels, blankets, puppy pads, cleaning supplies, liquid laundry detergent, and dog treats.