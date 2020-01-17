Oxford, MS football player surprised with Super Bowl tickets on Good Morning America

Oxford, Miss. (GOOD MORNING AMERICA)— During the 2019 football season at Oxford Middle School, one player on the starting lineup got an extra dose of attention from her teammates, coaches, and local community; because she was a girl.

Aniah Echols started every game in the 2019 season as a 7th-grade offensive lineman. Friday, she appeared on Good Morning America for a sit-down interview with host Michael Strahan, who played 15 years in the NFL himself.

And Echols got a huge surprise – Tickets to the upcoming Super Bowl in Miami!

Echols is also a black belt in Taekwondo. Echols has been doing Martial Arts since she was 7 years old and is a gold medalist in Sparring, Board-Breaking, and Forms.