Possible jurors questioned in case of Mississippi man accused of killing eight people

DESOTO CO., Miss. (Associated Press) – Attorneys have been questioning potential jurors for the death penalty case of a Mississippi man accused of killing eight people.
Tuesday was the second day of jury selection in the trial of Willie Cory Godbolt. Investigators said he went to his in-laws’ home in May 2017 and argued with his estranged wife and her family over the couple’s two children. A deputy was called.
A witness said Godbolt shot and killed the deputy, Godbolt’s mother-in-law and two other people. Police said Godbolt then shot and killed four other people at two other homes.
Godbolt has pleaded not guilty.