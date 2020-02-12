Possible jurors questioned in case of Mississippi man accused of killing eight people

FILE – In this March 12, 2018, file photo, Willie Cory Godbolt listens during his arraignment in Brookhaven, Miss. Jury selection was scheduled to begin Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at the DeSoto County Courthouse in Hernando, Miss., for the trial of Godbolt, a man accused of killing eight people in Mississippi in 2017. Godbolt has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges including four counts of murder and four counts of capital murder. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

DESOTO CO., Miss. (Associated Press) – Attorneys have been questioning potential jurors for the death penalty case of a Mississippi man accused of killing eight people.

Tuesday was the second day of jury selection in the trial of Willie Cory Godbolt. Investigators said he went to his in-laws’ home in May 2017 and argued with his estranged wife and her family over the couple’s two children. A deputy was called.

A witness said Godbolt shot and killed the deputy, Godbolt’s mother-in-law and two other people. Police said Godbolt then shot and killed four other people at two other homes.

Godbolt has pleaded not guilty.