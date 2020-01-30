Powerball, Mega Millions begins Thursday in Mississippi

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (localmemphis.com) — People hoping to win big in Mississippi will have another option that doesn’t require crossing state lines. Thursday, the Powerball and Mega Millions will go live in the Magnolia state for the first time.

In November, the Mississippi Lottery rolled out scratch off tickets. In its first day, more than $2.5 million was spent.

Since then, the Mississippi Lottery reports more than $80 million has been spent as of January 22nd. So far, $7.6 million has been given to the state to start going towards improvements of Mississippi roads.

Retailers are now bracing for another busy round of hopeful lottery winners.

“Customers are really excited. Everyone is asking when the Powerball will start, when will Powerball start?” Zeenat Hussaini said.

Hussaini is the manager of the locally-owned Heaven Express Gas Station in Southaven. She said selling lottery tickets has been good for business. They’ve seen more old and new faces, she said.

“Tennessee people also come to play here. They come to the doctor’s office and they stop by. They’re looking at Tennessee Lottery, but it’s totally different lottery here in Mississippi, so they come and we get good business from that too,” Hussaini said.

Come Thursday morning, she said they’re expecting a big crowd and early rush.

The first Mississippi Powerball draw will be held on February 1st.

The Mississippi Lottery hasn’t identified yet what time ticket sales will go live Thursday morning.