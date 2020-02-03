Reeves: Pay raise for teachers, no new money for prisons

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi’s governor is releasing state budget recommendations that include a proposed teacher pay hike.

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves proposes a $1,500 pay raise for teachers. That’s $500 more than a proposal under state Senate consideration.

The next state budget year begins July 1. Legislators have until early May to agree on a spending plan.

Reeves is not requesting any additional money for the Department of Corrections. The state prison system has been rocked by recent violence. Some buildings are in poor condition.

Reeves is asking financial experts to look at how the Department of Corrections is spending money before final budget decisions are made.

