Low interest recovery loans now available for those in north Mississippi affected by last month’s tornadoes

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (localmemphis.com) – It’s official: financial help is potentially available for hundreds of Mississippians whose homes were damaged by last month’s tornadoes, which wreaked havoc across the Magnolia State.

Friday, Local 24 News learned the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will offer low interest recovery loans to those in four Mississippi counties in our viewing area, including the hardest hit, Desoto.

Starting Tuesday and for two weeks, a disaster loan outreach center will help with application paper and any questions.

It’s welcome news to many in this area, almost exactly one month after the most destructive storms in Desoto County’s modern history.

“It’s just unbelievable to see the destruction,” Sue Williams said.

The drive down Allison Road says it all. 27 days after an EF-2 tornado ripped through the rural hills in Desoto County’s Lewisburg community, debris is still everywhere, and many are still not back in their homes.

“It doesn’t look like home anymore, but I do see progress every time I come out here,” Alex Allen said.

Next week, Allen is expected to find out whether his home of eight years can be repaired – or if it will be determined a total loss.

“You are worried about what’s going to happen with your house because this is where you raised your family,” Allen said.

But hope – and help – could be heading to Allen and hundreds of others affected by the January 11th tornadoes in Desoto County and across north Mississippi.

The U.S. Small Business Administration announced Friday the region is eligible for low interest recovery loans, to help homeowners with repair costs.

“If you can benefit from this program, we would encourage people apply for it, again it could save you hundreds, if not thousands,” Desoto County Emergency Services Deputy Director Josh Harper said.

The SBA loan announcement is potentially a game changer for Sue Williams, whose family lived on the same Desoto County for more than 100 years.

“I’m not going,” Williams said. “The good Lord is going to have to take me away.”

Even though they’ll be just one loan outreach center in Desoto County, those who live in Marshall, Tate, and Tunica counties can also apply.

(DESOTO COUNTY EMERGENCY SERVICES NEWS RELEASE) – Governor Tate Reeve’s request for disaster assistance in response to the January 10-11, 2020 severe weather and tornadoes was approved by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). Residents, businesses, and non-profit organizations affected by the weather event are eligible to apply for low-interest loans for recovery.

The declaration covers DeSoto, Marshall, Tate, and Tunica Counties.

The SBA will open a Disaster Loan Outreach Center (DLOC) in DeSoto County:

DeSoto County Health Department

3212 HWY 51 South

Hernando, MS 38632

Opens: Tuesday, February 11, 2020

Hours:

Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, February 15 and 22, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Closed: Sundays

Permanently Closes: Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information, and download applications at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. Individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing may call (800) 877-8339. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

MEMA continues to work with officials in the impacted counties to assist residents affected by the storms and floods. For more information or questions, contact MEMA External Affairs or visit www.msema.org. For details about SBA, visit www.sba.gov/disaster.