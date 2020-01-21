Silver Alert issued for missing 61-year-old Mississippi man

UPDATE: The Silver Alert issued for Anthony Brown has been canceled. He has been located.
///
(NEWS RELEASE) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 61-year-old Anthony Brown of Prentiss, Mississippi, in Jefferson Davis County.
He is described as a black male, six feet tall, weighing 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Brown was last seen wearing a red shirt and a blue jean jacket on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at about 3:00 p.m. in the vicinity of Drones Trail in Jefferson Davis County.
Family members say Anthony Brown suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Anthony Brown contact Jefferson Davis Sheriff Department at 601-792-5169.