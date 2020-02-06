Southaven family finds racial slurs painted on their vehicles

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (localmemphis.com) – The Southaven Police Department is investigating what could be a hate crime. A local family found their vehicles vandalized with racial slurs.

“We won’t tolerate it in this neighborhood,” said Greta McDonald, a Southaven resident.

A Southaven community is standing up after someone tried to bring them down.

“I’ve never had any reason to think that something like this could happen here,” said McDonald.

Tuesday, a Southaven family found racial slurs painted on their vehicles. One had a racial slur painted on the sides and an “X” in the back. The other had “Leave n-word n-word” and “Trump.”

“I hope whoever did this is found and punished,” said McDonald.

Neighbors said the area is typically quiet and they rarely have problems.

“It’s just, it’s shocking. It almost leaves you speechless, but we want everyone to know especially the family that we’re here for them,” said McDonald.

While many say it is unusual for the neighborhood, the DeSoto County Democratic Committee Executive Chair said it is not unusual for the county.

“Unfortunately, we’ve had a rise of racial profiling in DeSoto County. We’ve had issues where we’ve had African American candidates that have been threatened with bodily harm,” said Shulandra Kerr, DeSoto County Democratic Executive Committee Chair.

Kerr worries the matter may be seen as just vandalism.

“We’re not able to gather statistics on hate crime if the crime is written up as vandalism,” said Kerr.

As for the community, they want to be sure this never happens again.

“I know a lot of the neighbors have security cameras installed. I encourage people to put their lights on and just be vigilant,” said McDonald.

She and other neighbors are in the process of developing a neighborhood watch group. The FBI also said they were made aware of the matter and have been in contact with local authorities.