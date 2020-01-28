Three in custody after officer-involved shooting Sunday in Tunica, another suspect still sought

TUNICA, Miss. (localmemphis.com) – The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office says three suspects are now in custody following an officer-involved shooting early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened about 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of the Valero in the 1400 block of U.S. Highway North in Tunica. While Tunica County deputies responded to a shots fired call, a Tunica Police officer who believed he heard the shots went to investigate. Officials say the officer was confronted by two suspects running toward his patrol car. They say one of the suspects had a gun and pointed it at the officer, who then shot once at the suspect.

Deputies at the Valero station found one man inside shot several times. The 21-year-old victim was taken to Regional One in Memphis.

Investigators identified and issued warrants for the suspects: Martrevious Sanders, aka “Blue,” of Tunica, is charged with aggravated assault. Jernard Black, aka “Nard,” of Robinsonville, is charged with armed robbery and attempted murder. Eric Brandon Jr., aka “Bubba,” of Tunica, is charged as an accessory.

The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office said Black and Sanders were taken into custody in Redwing, Minnestoa. Brandon was taken into custody in Tunica.

UPDATE FROM THE TUNICA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE:

“Jimmy Dotson has been identified as the driver of the grey in color Toyota Camry that the suspects can be seen arriving to and leaving from the scene in the video previously shared. The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office has an active warrant for accessory after the fact for Dotson.”

“The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office ask anyone with information pertaining to his whereabouts to please contact the Tunica County Crime Stoppers at 662-910-0400. ALL CALLS REMAIN ANONYMOUS! Any information leading to an arrest can pay up to $1,000.”