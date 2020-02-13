Tupelo Police to increase searches & safety checkpoints in wake of spike in homicides

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Police in Tupelo, Mississippi, are taking more steps to curb the violence after a spike in homicides.

The Tupelo police chief says officers will increase searches of individuals and conduct safety checkpoints to get guns off the streets.

There have been nine homicides in the city in the last 11 months. The city averaged about two homicides per year over the past 25 years.

The latest plan comes after a 17-year-old girl, who was an innocent bystander during a street fight, was shot and killed.