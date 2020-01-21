Two inmates killed at Parchman prison Monday night

(localmemphis.com) – The Mississippi Department of Corrections says two inmates were killed at Parchman Monday night.

MDOC officials said on twitter that it “appears to be an isolated incident – not a continuation of the recent retaliatory killings.”

In a second tweet, MDOC said, “When we compile details and feel confident that information is accurate, we will quickly share more.”

Five inmates were killed and others injured in Mississippi prisons in late December and early January. Three of those deaths were at Parchman.

We are investigating further now. When we compile details and feel confident that information is accurate, we will quickly share more. — MDOC (@MS_MDOC) January 21, 2020

(MDOC RELEASE) – An investigation is ongoing into the deaths of two inmates at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. The Mississippi Department of Corrections will continue to provide information as soon as it is verified and is committed to providing updates as quickly as possible.

Timothy Hudspeth, 35, and the second inmate suffered fatal injuries Monday night at Unit 30, where they were housed, following an altercation with other inmates.

Thus far, investigators have determined that the conflict that resulted in these two deaths is unrelated to the recent series of killings within the prison system.

“The safety of staff and prisoners at Parchman is our immediate priority, and we are working hard to restore and maintain order,” said Interim Commissioner Tommy Taylor. “We believe that the motivation behind this latest altercation is limited to this new tragic set of circumstances. The environment that makes such violence possible must be addressed quickly, and we are committed to making changes to do so.”

Hudspeth was serving 10 years for possession of firearm by a felon. He was sentenced in April 2018 in Tate County.

Identification of the second inmate is pending notification of the next of kin. Both men were pronounced dead at the prison.

The cause and the manner of death for each inmate are pending an autopsy.

This story was written in collaboration with The Associated Press.