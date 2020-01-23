WATCH: MS Gov. Tate Reeves news conference on changes at state prisons

JACKSON, Miss. (localmemphis.com) – Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves held a news conference Thursday where he was expected to announce “several important changes implemented to protect the safety of officer and prisoners” at the state’s prisons.

(MS GOVERNOR’S OFFICE NEWS RELEASE) – Today, Governor Tate Reeves visited the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman to personally inspect the conditions and speak with the Mississippians there. He was joined by Interim Corrections Commissioner Tommy Taylor and Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, who has been asked to lead a group of experienced, diverse Mississippi leaders conducting a nationwide search for a permanent head of the troubled Department.

Governor Reeves briefed the media on the conditions that he observed and steps that have been taken in the new leadership’s first week on the job to restore immediate order at Parchman, following a recent surge in violence that culminated in several deaths.

“There is a leadership crisis in our prison system. For too long, there has not been accountability. There has not been a steady hand on the wheel. I am grateful that Commissioner Taylor is beginning to make progress. These problems did not spring up overnight, and they will not be solved overnight, but the necessary work has begun. The lives and dignity of all within this system must be protected,” said Governor Reeves.

Since Commissioner Taylor’s first day on Monday, several important changes have already been implemented to protect the safety of officers and prisoners. They are aimed at addressing the administration’s immediate priority: restoring order at Parchman to prevent further needless death.

Improving conditions: Maintenance teams from across the state of Mississippi have been deployed to immediately begin work to improve conditions at Parchman.

Governor Reeves previously announced that he was deploying an agent from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations to Parchman in order to conduct a criminal investigation, which will be wide-ranging and attempt to root out any criminal activity by prisoners or employees. That individual has been selected and is being deployed immediately.

As the work to prevent violence in the immediate future is underway, Governor Reeves and the new leadership at the Mississippi Department of Corrections are turning an eye towards the future. In addition to his Parchman visit, Governor Reeves toured the Walnut Grove Correctional Facility. Discussions regarding the status of prisoners at Parchman are ongoing, and no final determination for a long-term solution has been made yet. All options are on the table.

