You could make $125 in one day by being a poll worker in DeSoto County, conditions apply

DESOTO CO., Miss. (localmemphis.com) – You could have an opportunity to perform an important civic duty and get paid while doing it.

If you’re interested in being a poll worker for the Democratic Primary March 10 in Mississippi, you may be in luck. The DeSoto County Democratic Party needs poll workers that Tuesday and will pay $125 for the day. To be eligible, you must be a registered voter in DeSoto County and attend a training class at the Gale Center at 2601 Elm Street in Hernando, Saturday, February 29 from 9am-12pm OR 2pm-5pm.

If you have questions, text your name to Kelly Jacobs at 662-429-4412.