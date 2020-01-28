A judge could take away a person’s gun if they are deemed to be a danger to themselves or others, if a Memphis legislator gets her way

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Tennessee State Senator Sara Kyle of Memphis wants to allow residents to ask the court to temporarily remove guns from relatives who may pose a threat to themselves or others.

Under the bill, the person in question will be blocked from buying or possessing a firearm while the order is in effect if a judge grants the order. However, the person asking for the order must prove, with a sworn affidavit and under oath, that the gun owner is a threat.

Various forms of this “red flag law” are being introduced nationwide in response to gun violence.

