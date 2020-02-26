Alzheimer’s Tennessee advocates for stronger Silver Alert system

Groups from across the state will meet with lawmakers in Nashville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Alzheimer’s Tennessee advocates are heading to the state capital to push for a unified Silver Alert system.

Feb. 26 is the organization’s annual Legislative Day. This year, advocates will ask lawmakers to strengthen Tennessee’s Silver Alert Law.

A Silver Alert is issued to the public when a senior citizen goes missing, in order to help find them. According to a release, 60% of people with Alzheimer’s disease will wander at some time during their illness.

The group supports two bills: Senate Bill 2140 sponsored by Knoxville Senator Becky Duncan Massey and House Bill 2630 sponsored by Lewis Representative Rick Tillis.

If passed, both bills would require the TBI to provide oversight in issuing the alert. That would include providing more education and training. The legislation would also create a new statewide protocol for local law enforcement to follow.

Advocates believe these changes could strengthen the entire Silver Alert system.