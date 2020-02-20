Amber Alert issued for 15-month-old East Tennessee girl missing since Dec. 26

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide AMBER Alert for 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell from Sullivan County.
Evelyn Boswell is 24 inches tall and weighs 28 pounds. She also has blonde hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a pink tracksuit, pink shoes and a pink bow.
The sheriff’s office was notified on Tuesday by the State of Tennessee Department of Children’s Services. Evelyn “was last seen by certain family members near the end of November 2019 and the first of December 2019.”
The TBI said the child was reportedly last seen on Dec. 26, 2019 and wasn’t reported missing until Tuesday, Feb. 18.
The child’s mother and father are involved in the investigation, according to WCYB.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Evelyn Boswell, call 911, the TBI at 1-800-TBI FIND, or the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330,
The FBI is also assisting in the search.
———————————————
(SULLIVAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE NEWS RELEASE) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in the investigation of a missing toddler.
On Tuesday afternoon, February 18, 2020, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office received a State of Tennessee Department of Children’s Services referral in reference to a child that had not been seen by certain family members in approximately two months.
Investigators with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Children’s Services immediately began an investigation. It has been since discovered that the child / infant, Evelyn Boswell, age 16 months, was last seen by certain family members near the end of November 2019 and the first of December 2019. Evelyn is a white female with blue eyes weighing approximately 28 pounds and approximately 24 inches tall.
This is an active investigation where law enforcement agencies are seeking assistance from the community to help locate this child. The child’s mother, Megan “Maggie” Boswell, has been involved in the investigation along with the father, Ethan Perry, who is active duty in the military, stationed in Louisiana.
Please contact the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 279-7330 in reference to any information the public may have in regard to this missing child.
The Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.