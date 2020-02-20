Amber Alert issued for 15-month-old East Tennessee girl missing since Dec. 26

This undated photo released by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation shows Evelyn Mae Boswell. Investigators in Tennessee worked all night Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 and into Thursday morning searching for the 15-month-old girl who hasn’t been seen since the day after Christmas. (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation via AP)

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide AMBER Alert for 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell from Sullivan County.

Evelyn Boswell is 24 inches tall and weighs 28 pounds. She also has blonde hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a pink tracksuit, pink shoes and a pink bow.

The sheriff’s office was notified on Tuesday by the State of Tennessee Department of Children’s Services. Evelyn “was last seen by certain family members near the end of November 2019 and the first of December 2019.”

The TBI said the child was reportedly last seen on Dec. 26, 2019 and wasn’t reported missing until Tuesday, Feb. 18.

AMBER ALERT: Here are additional photos of Evelyn Boswell. She’s missing from Sullivan County.



AMBER ALERT: Here are additional photos of Evelyn Boswell. She's missing from Sullivan County. If you have information concerning her whereabouts, please call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

The child’s mother and father are involved in the investigation, according to WCYB.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Evelyn Boswell, call 911, the TBI at 1-800-TBI FIND, or the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330,

The FBI is also assisting in the search.

