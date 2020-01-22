AMBER Alert canceled after four-month-old found safe; non-custodial mother is in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – UPDATE: 2:55 p.m. – The AMBER Alert has been canceled after the four-month-old was found safe.
The TBI says Erika Barksdale is in custody.
————————————
An AMBER Alert has been issued for a four-month-old baby believed to have been kidnapped by his non-custodial mother.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says four-month-old Raymond Lyons Jr. was taken from Lebanon, Tennessee, Wednesday morning. The TBI says they believe Erika Barksdale took the child.
Further information has not been released.
If you spot either, please call 1-800-TBI-FIND.