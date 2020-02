UPDATE: Lucy Lucas has been found safely in Nashville.

Thank you for helping us to spread the word! 👍🏼#TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/sKHce0cy9O — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) January 24, 2020

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – An AMBER Alert has been issued out of Chattanooga, Tennessee for a 12-year-old girl.

Lucy Lucas was last seen at her home in Chattanooga January 21st, but officials say she may be in the Nashville area.

Lucy is a Hispanic female with black hair and brown eyes. She’s about 4’8″, and weighs 120 pounds.

If you have any information about the location of Lucy Lucas, please call 1-800-TBI-FIND.