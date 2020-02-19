NASHVILLE, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – A new bill would allow curbside pickup for beer in Tennessee.

The proposal (HB2028 & SB2487) would allow sell stores to sell the beer online, then allow the customer to pick it up outside the store.

Employees would be required to bring the beer to the vehicle in order to verify that the person is 21 years or older.

Some Walmarts in East Tennessee already allow customer to buy wine and beer curbside as part of their pick-up services. That service was introduced last October.