Bipartisan effort to cap insulin prices in TN to $100/month in copays

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – There’s now a bipartisan effort at the Tennessee state capitol to pass a bill to cap insulin prices at $100 per month in copays.

State Representatives Matthew Hill and Jason Hodges presented their House bill after Katrina Robinson of Memphis proposed it in the state Senate.

This comes after a Congressional memo last year showed that insulin prices have tripled in the last two decades.

“The costs continue to rise to the tune of $300 to $600 a month, depending on the type of prescription that you have,” said State Rep. Hill. “Ladies and gentlemen, that’s wrong. It’s just very, very, very wrong and totally unacceptable. And at the end of the day, the ultimate goal of this legislation is to make sure that no Tennessean with diabetes has to choose between their insulin and their groceries.”

A Local 24 News investigation last November showed several states are passing similar legislation.

Lawmakers are also looking into whether more consumer protections are needed.