NASHVILLE, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – State wildlife officials are warning about a fake website scamming people looking for a Tennessee fishing license.the bogus website comes up when you google ‘Tennessee fishing license.”

The fake site asks for your personal information like your name, date of birth, and social security number, but never asks for payment for the license.

It’s believed the fake website is being run from outside the country, and state officials are working to shut it down.