Clarksville, Tennessee man found dead in donation bin

(AP) – A Tennessee man has been found dead in a donation bin. Police responded Sunday afternoon to a report of a man stuck inside the bin.

Clarksville Police spokesman Jim Knoll said when emergency crews arrived at the scene, they found a 48-year-old man with the lower part of his body protruding from the bin. Knoll says the man was extricated from the bin and pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s identity wasn’t released. Police say no foul play is suspected.

