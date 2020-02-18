Collierville turns 150, events mark the auspicious occasion

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) — The town of Collierville is celebrating a major milestone: its 150th birthday. Collierville was first incorporated in 1850, but it was reincorporated in 1870 after losing its charter.

Monday, at 12:30 p.m., the town kicked off its anniversary celebration with a ceremony on the square. There was entertainment and cupcakes. Local officials spoke before the unveiling of a special 150th anniversary portrait of Collierville.

The theme of the town’s milestone anniversary is “Shine A Light,” which highlights the rail line and the town’s present and future.

The first train rolled through Collierville in 1852 sparking the beginning of the development, commerce, and trade for the then-small community.

“I feel like the town has come so far from the small, farming railroad town to, you know, the state we are in today, so we are very proud of it,” said Collierville Mayor Stan Joyner, Jr.

Click here for more information about Collierville’s 150th anniversary.