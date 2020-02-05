Disgraced former Tennessee speaker to run for reelection

FILE – In this May 2, 2019, file photo, House Speaker Glen Casada, R-Franklin, left, talks with Cade Cothren, right, his chief of staff, during a House session in Nashville, Tenn. Cothren resigned amid allegations of racist and sexually explicit texts. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

(AP) – Disgraced former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada has confirmed he will run for reelection this year.

“After much prayer and consultation with family and friends, I have decided to run for re-election to the Tennessee House of Representatives,” Casada said in a statement posted on social media.

The 60-year-old Casada, a Republican from Franklin, has been a state lawmaker since 2003. He won nearly 70% of the vote against his Democratic opponent in 2018.

Casada resigned from the top leadership post in August after revelations he exchanged sexually explicit text messages about women with his former chief of staff years ago.