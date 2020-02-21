East TN state senator suggests mothers should stay at home rather than tax dollars being used for early education

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Juggling childcare and a job can be difficult for some working mothers. Now controversial comments from a state senator from East Tennessee have some moms speaking out.

At a recent hearing, State Senator Janice Bowling (R-Tullahoma) suggested mothers stay home and not work rather than funding tax dollars for early childcare educations.

“My generation was encouraged to forgo a career and stay home until kids were school aged,” said Bowling. “If a family decides they want a two-income family, then that certainly is there, but then are taxpayers obligated to assist in that?”

Senator Bowling went on to say early childhood education isn’t as effective as mothers choosing to be stay-at-home moms. However multiple studies suggest those preschool and kindergarten years are vital for kids’ success down the line. And many parents say they simply can’t afford to quit their jobs.

Senator Bowling’s offices has not responded to requests for comment.