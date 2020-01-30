Emails: Companies urged TN Gov. Lee to veto anti-LGBT adoption law

(AP) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee sought to downplay potential consequences amid multiple businesses reaching out to his administration warning that the state’s reputation would suffer should the Republican enact an anti-LGBT adoption measure.

Emails obtained through a public records request by The Associated Press show representatives from IKEA, Mars Inc., Nestle USA and Danone North America all reached out to Lee’s office raising concerns about the proposal’s effect on recruiting and retaining employees.

Lee, however, chose to sign the bill into law last week after arguing that doing so would better protect religious liberty.

It was the first law to be implemented in Tennessee this year.