NASHVILLE, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Don’t expect the fate of the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust at the Tennessee state capitol to be decided anytime soon.

The capitol commission was supposed to vote on the issue at next month’s meeting; however, finance commissioner Stuart McWhorter says he now wants to have at least two meetings to more from both sides about the proposal.

Forrest was a slave trader, Confederate general, and early leader of the Ku Klux Klan.