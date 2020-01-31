Tennessee adopts ‘The Volunteer State’ as official nickname

House Bill 1562 designates "The Volunteer State" as Tennessee's official nickname, more than two centuries after the state started traditionally going by it.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – UPDATE 2/11/2020 – State lawmakers have approved a resolution officially designating Tennessee as “The Volunteer State.”

The resolution received unanimous approval from the GOP-controlled House on Monday after receiving the same approval in the GOP-controlled Senate the week before.

Tennessee first became known as “The Volunteer State” during the War of 1812 due to its prominent role of sending 1,500 volunteer soldiers. However, despite the popularity of the nickname, the resolution’s sponsors say it was never officially adopted into Tennessee’s statutes.

According to the secretary of state’s website, the War of 1812 thrust Tennessee into the national spotlight by showcasing its “military and political prowess.”

————————-

1/31/2020 – For more than two centuries, Tennessee has been known as The Volunteer State. Yet, the nickname was never documented in state law.

That may change with House Bill 1562, which officially designates the state as “The Volunteer State.” It was introduced by Representative Jason Zachary. The bill is headed to the House Calendar & Rules Committee to be scheduled for a vote in the House of Representatives.

A companion bill, Senate Bill 1552, already passed in the Senate.

Tennessee earned the nickname during the War of 1812. The state was asked to send 1,500 troops to defend the lower Mississippi region. Instead, Tennessee sent 30,000 troops.

Since then, the state was known as The Volunteer State.