Lauderdale Community Hospital could soon have a new owner

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – After nearly a year in bankruptcy, a rural hospital in West Tennessee may soon have a new owner.

Lauderdale Community Hospital is about an hour north of Memphis. It declared bankruptcy after a series of financial problems, including employees quitting or not being paid and the temporary closure of the emergency room.

During a hearing Tuesday, it was revealed there are three to four serious candidates to buy the hospital.

Bidding requirements will go out this week. Attorneys expect to close by the end of next month.

The hope is that the new ownership will officially begin running the 25-bed hospital this summer.