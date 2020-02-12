Local lawmakers push for study on high homicide rates among African American Tennesseans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Tennessee was recently ranked in the top 10 states for the highest homicide rates among African American victims. Some Memphis lawmakers have joined in a new push to turn Tennessee’s deadly violence numbers around in the black community.

It may seem like weekly on the news, there’s information about yet another shooting – homicide – a precious life of a loved one lost. Those losses are disproportionately in the black community, lawmakers are pushing for answers to solve it. Unfortunately it’s nothing new, every few months another vigil, a community lamenting a loved one gone to gun violence.

“The three children who became victims of homicide in their own front yards,” said State Rep. London Lamar (D). “At their own home so we have a serious health care crisis.”

Just this past weekend a state of emergency ride was held for the three children killed after two drive-by shootings.

“The background of the victim, the background of assailants, where they came from, levels of education,” said State Rep. Antonio Parkinson.

That’s all the data Representative Parkinson says a study by the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations or TACIR, would present to help reduce homicide numbers plaguing the black community.

“They draw the correlation as those numbers come back,” said Parkinson. “Basically lay out the argument for what this actually means. How we got there and what the information may be for us to get out of it.”

Parkinson and State Rep. London Lamar are co-sponsors of the bill that would make the study possible.

“African Americans have the homicide rate four times that of the national average,” commented Lamar. “However, there’s no data to accurately account what were the reasons.”

In Memphis, where the black population is at 64%, Memphis police says most homicide victims are black and male. The bill’s main sponsor says it will help lawmakers know where to pool resources.

“Do we need to do more to enhance programs within state departments,” said Rep. Rick Staples (D). “We don’t know this, and so we want to be in a position where we’re not operating off of assumptions.”

The bill has already passed in the criminal justice sub committee and will next go to full judiciary committee.

TACIR would have until the end of January of 2021 to conclude its study.