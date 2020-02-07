Poll: Majority of Tennesseans approve of Gov. Lee; U.S. Senate seat likely to remain with GOP

FILE – In this Jan. 11, 2020, file photo, Gov. Bill Lee, R-Tenn., walks on the turf before a NFL divisional playoff football game in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

A majority of Tennesseans approve of the job that Gov. Bill Lee is doing, according to a new Mason-Dixon poll released Friday.

Gov. Lee has an overall approval rating of 55 percent. His support is highest among Republicans and white men over 50, though support among women is also strong and. 26 percent of Democrats said they approved of the governor, along with 49 percent of Independents.

His approval is also highest in East Tennessee at 57 percent, though still higher than 50 percent in the rest of the state: 56 percent in Middle Tennessee and 51 percent in West Tennessee.

Looking towards the U.S. Senate race, Tennesseans will be voting to fill the seat being vacated by Sen. Lamar Alexander. Mason-Dixon believes that seat is likely to stay in the Republican column.

For the poll, they pitted each Republican against the leading Democrat in the race.

Republican Bill Hagerty topped Democrat James Meckler 55 percent to 33 percent.

Republican Manny Sethi was ahead of Meckler by 46 percent to 35 percent.

“Although none of them are probably well known, party line voting gives the two leading GOP contenders early advantages over their likely Democratic opponent,” according to Mason-Dixon.

Mason-Dixon Polling & Research is based in Jacksonville. They interviewed 625 registered Tennessee voters by telephone to get these poll results.