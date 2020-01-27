Resolution introduced to remove the bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest in the Tennessee capitol

A bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest is displayed in the Tennessee State Capitol Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – A controversial piece of art may be removed from the Tennessee state capitol building.

Tennessee State Representative Rick Staples (D-Knoxville) has introduced a resolution that would remove the bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest in the Tennessee capitol and use the space to honor “a deserving Tennessean.”

Part of the resolution reads, “… we suggest the bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest be removed from the State Capitol and an appropriate tribute to a deserving Tennessean such as William F. Yardley or Anne M. Davis be placed in that location instead.”

State Rep. London Lamar, (D-Memphis), recently sponsored legislation that would end Tennessee’s required annual observance of Nathan Bedford Forrest Day.