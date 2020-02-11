‘Right to Work’ amendment sails through Tennessee Senate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A resolution seeking to change the Tennessee’s Constitution to enshrine the state’s “right to work” law is gaining momentum.

The GOP-controlled Senate passed the measure (SJR0648) on Monday and must now go before the similarly Republican-controlled House (HJR0687).

The resolution’s main sponsor, Republican Rep. Brian Kelsey, says the constitutional amendment is needed because it will make it harder to repeal or weaken.

“This amendment will guarantee future generations of Tennessee workers their right to work regardless of whether they choose to join a union,” said Senator Kelsey.

Supporters point to Virginia as warning, where Democrats recently took over the Statehouse and are now looking to repeal its “right to work” law.

The @TNSenateDems caucus stands united in our opposition to Sen. Kelsey’s constitutional amendment. Laws like this stack the deck for corporate management and guarantee lower wages for laborers.



Our state constitution should never lock workers in a low wage economy. #tnleg — TN Senate Democrats (@TNSenateDems) February 10, 2020

“We want to thank every senator who stood up for workers’ rights and provided voters with the opportunity to enshrine Right to Work in our State’s Constitution. With relentless attacks on worker freedom from national politicians and neighboring states like Virginia, this is the only way to truly protect Right to Work for generations to come.” – Beacon Impact CEO Justin Owen