Students would be allowed to have concealed handguns on Tennessee’s public college campuses, if bill becomes law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – If two Republican lawmakers get their way, students would be allowed to have concealed handguns on Tennessee’s public college campuses.

A bill introduced by Sen. Janice Bowling and Rep. Rush Bricken, both R-Tullahoma, would permit registered students who are authorized to carry a concealed weapon to bring them anywhere on property that is owned, operated, and controlled by their public institution.

If the bill passes, the law would go into effect July 1, 2020.

Here’s the bill:

HOUSE BILL 2102

By Bricken

AN ACT to amend Tennessee Code Annotated, Title 39,

Chapter 17, Part 13 and Title 49, relative to carrying of firearms on higher education campuses.

BE IT ENACTED BY THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF THE STATE OF TENNESSEE:

SECTION 1. Tennessee Code Annotated, Section 39-17-1309, is amended by adding the following new subdivision (e)(14):

(14) Registered students of a public institution of higher education who are:

(A) Authorized to carry a handgun pursuant to § 39-17-1351 or § 39-17-1366;

(B) On property owned, operated, or controlled by the public institution of higher education at which the student is registered;

(C) Carrying the handgun in a concealed manner; and

(D) Otherwise in compliance with state law.

SECTION 2. This act shall take effect July 1, 2020, the public welfare requiring it.