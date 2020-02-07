Tennessee bill would charge doctors & parents with child abuse for allowing children to undergo “sexual identity change therapy”

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – A new bill at the Tennessee state capitol would charge parents and doctors with child abuse for allowing kids to have a sex change.

Two Republican lawmakers filed the bill to ban “sexual identity change therapy” for children, and require approval from three doctors for teens to receive any treatment.

The House bill (HB2576) defines the therapy as hormone replacement and medical intervention that changes the sexual identity or physical appearance of a patient.

This isn’t the first bill at the Tennessee capitol related to transgender youth. Two other House bills (HB1572 & HB1689) are related to limiting transgender youth’s participation in school sports.