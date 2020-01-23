Tennessee Gov. Lee announces legislation banning abortions if heartbeat is detected

The bill would ban abortions once a heartbeat is detected. Lee was surrounded by lawmakers Thursday for the announcement.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee proposed what he calls “comprehensive pro-life legislation” Thursday morning. The “heartbeat bill” would prohibit abortion upon detection of a fetal heartbeat, Lee said during the news conference.

It would build upon successes in other states while also incorporating innovative approaches to enhance existing law, he said.

“No one is more vulnerable than the unborn,” Lee said.

He said he believed the legislation would put Tennessee at the forefront of protecting life.

It would also require an ultrasound to be conducted. Another provision Lee said is that the physician would not be able to perform an abortion if they are aware that the action is “motivated by sex, race or disability diagnosis of the child,” WZTV reported.

The destination has always been clear. The issue has been identifying the proper vehicle. We now have the proper vehicle. This comprehensive, tiered approach is our best chance of advancing the cause of life without sacrificing the gains we have made. — Randy McNally (@ltgovmcnally) January 23, 2020

Similar bills have passed in other states, but have ultimately failed in Tennessee.