Tennessee Highway Patrol accepting applications for trooper cadet class

NEWS RELEASE FROM TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL

Tennessee Highway Patrol accepting applications for July 2020 Trooper Cadet Class

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is currently accepting applications for cadet class 1220 which starts in July. If you are looking for a career that affords you opportunities to achieve your goals, then the THP is where you belong. We are a multi-faceted, full-service, state-wide law enforcement agency that has numerous divisions that are guaranteed to interest you. THP is a national leader in law enforcement and is internationally accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA).

During the 19-week academy our training division will challenge and prepare you for the real life scenarios that you will experience as a trooper. Our training is Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission (POST) approved. Additionally, the training that you receive from our training curriculum is transferable as college credit hours. We also provide you the opportunity to attend numerous law enforcement training classes to obtain specialty skills such as crash reconstruction, drug recognition expert (DRE), instructor development and more.

Daily services performed by a Tennessee state trooper include: Assisting the public, enforcement of criminal and traffic laws, traffic enforcement, motorcycle traffic patrol, crash investigation, crash reconstruction, criminal interdiction, criminal investigations, identity crimes investigations, special operations and tactical duties, K-9 handling, diving, aviation, executive protective services, bomb squad, and much more.

Men and women interested in a career as a Tennessee state trooper must apply online, Tuesday, February 5, through 11:59 p.m. CST, Tuesday, February 18. Individuals interested in applying for the position of state trooper must be at least 21-years-old, a U.S. Citizen and have a high school diploma or equivalent. No applicants with felony convictions will be considered.

You may apply online at https://www.tn.gov/Careers. Once approved by the Department of Human Resources, applicants will be notified of their qualification status via email and required to complete a survey within five days of the date of application. THP anticipates the agility test and interview appointments to begin March 16 through 19, at the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Training Center.

“I am extremely excited about the opportunity our troopers have to succeed in the career of law enforcement,” said Colonel Dereck Stewart.” The role of a trooper is critical to the safety and security of our state. This is the second trooper class under my leadership as Colonel, and I want the best men and women to join our ranks and promote the brand of a Tennessee state trooper.”

Legislation implemented in October 2012, called the Tennessee Excellence, Accountability and Management Act (TEAM Act) revised the hiring method to incorporate an interview process that tests an applicant’s knowledge, skills, abilities, and competencies. As a result, selected applicants will be required to successfully pass the physical agility test prior to being selected for an interview. There is no longer an examination portion to qualify for the state trooper position.

If hired, individuals must obtain a valid Tennessee driver license prior to the class graduation in December 2020. Candidates are required to successfully complete a level II background investigation which includes a credit check and polygraph test. Recruits must pass a psychological and medical examination including a drug screening.

Please be aware the majority of the vacant positions at this time are within the middle and west Tennessee areas. Upon graduation, trooper cadets will be assigned to vacant positions across the state. The starting salary for a trooper cadet while in school is currently $3,153 per month, with an increase to $3,488 per month after graduation. This equates to $41,856 annually with an annual 4.5% statutory step raise for the first 10 years. With regular pay increases, a state trooper can earn $62,208 per year after 10 years of service under the current pay structure. Pay may also increase if you are promoted within the THP.

The position also includes a retirement plan, 401k, 457, health insurance, overtime pay and paid holidays. Troopers are also provided with winter and summer uniforms, equipment, weapons, as well as a patrol vehicle.

For additional information on becoming a state trooper, visit our website at http://www.tn.gov/safety/article/trpqualifications. We encourage you to also complete our contact survey to be included in notifications at www.JoinTHP.org.

For more information about applications, interested individuals are encouraged to contact the Tennessee Department of Human Resources Applicant Services Division at (615) 741-4841.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s (www.TN.Gov/safety) mission is to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee.